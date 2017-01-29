- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets: How would some of the available relievers fare in Flushing?
by: Vincent Perricone — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
... Mets fans, there’s more to the Bobby Valentine disguise story by Michelle Ioannou ...
Tweets
-
Sean and his wife are OK, which is great. best to his 2 kids, who are said to be in serious but stable condition.#Braves' Sean Rodriguez was involved in a car accident. He's said to be okay. https://t.co/mgkKXT7iY6Beat Writer / Columnist
-
ok, so we had a couple lean years in there ...Northwestern about to close out Indiana. Sixth straight Big Ten win for first time since 1933, 7-2 in conference for first time since 1938.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
good to hear he's OK#Braves' Sean Rodriguez was involved in a car accident. He's said to be okay. https://t.co/mgkKXT7iY6Beat Writer / Columnist
-
No es fácil fildear en ese estadio créame@jordany023 hermano MUCHAS GRACIAS por toda tu garra con el equipo, nos ponías a sudar fildeando pero con tu lucha te ganaste mi respeto!Player
-
Yeah that's what I mean. Midnight too rough but a fri 9pm game in LA seems watchable@metspolice Agreed. I still like to watch, just can't stay up like I used to.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Nah I'm the person walking around in a St Kilda hoodie! Great sport I think could do well if marketed here@metspolice Okay...sometimes I get the twitter persona mixed up with the blog persona. I used to watch all the time, I was a Hawthorne fan.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets