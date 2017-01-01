New York Mets Latest on Blevins: Mets OK with 2-year deal, bu...

Metsblog
Usatsi_9248953_o3ufiogm_ijxxezvf

Latest on Blevins: Mets OK with 2-year deal, but can he get that much?

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2h

... Jan 26 | 2:31PM Share: Mets 1B prospect Dominic Smith hitting during Spring Training in 2016 (Credit: Ma ...

Tweets