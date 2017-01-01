- IN
Mets Minors: Top 50 prospects 2017 15-11
by: David Groveman
... challenging league and control pitchers do not do well in Las Vegas. If the Mets catch an injury bug again you can expect him to factor in for some starts in ...
Tweets
-
Haven't dug deep, but Mets seemed resolute not to give a multiyear deal to a reliever. And Blevins should get a mul…@AdamRubinESPN Do think the mets will resign blevins?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Even if everyone is healthy--a BIG IF--I'm sure Reyes will in the lineup somewhere a ton between 3B, SS, 2B and eve…@AdamRubinESPN i hope you agree with me in that Jose Reyes has to be in the lineup everyday! Wouldn't you agree, he's our lead off guy!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I'd say deGrom, but Sandy made it clear that's not something on the radar right now (and probably shouldn't be comi…@AdamRubinESPN I concede that the correct answer is probably "neither" but who is more likely to be extended first: deGrom or Harvey?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Would love to answer that, but Rosario hasn't played a game in AAA yet. So probably not in April, maybe if it's Jul…@AdamRubinESPN Rosario first man up if injury to Cabrera and Reyes playing 3rd?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
True, but I've found that every time you have to throw another "if" in there, the odds of something going awry incr…@AdamRubinESPN .If Duda can produce and Walker and cabrera is anywhere near their 2016 production, arms healthy. We… https://t.co/CNAaTtWpWIBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The strategy year or two ago, I believe, was to trade him this winter. That obviously got derailed because of injur…@AdamRubinESPN if Harvey has a big year (big if) any possibility of a trade in offseason knowing he's a Boras client?Beat Writer / Columnist
