New York Mets Story time with Bobby Valentine at the Queens B...

Amazin' Avenue
Lupica30s-1-web.0

Story time with Bobby Valentine at the Queens Baseball Convention

by: Steve Schreiber SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

... ting ejected from a game against the Toronto Blue Jays, he resurfaced on the Mets bench wearing a disguise. The hat, sunglasses, and mustache he put on at the ...

Tweets