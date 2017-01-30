New York Mets Kallet: Projecting Mets’ Talented-Yet-Question-...

WFAN
Gettyimages-612899242_master

Kallet: Projecting Mets’ Talented-Yet-Question-Filled 2017 Roster

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 48m

... t in the rotation. MORE:  Kallet: 15 Reasons To Get Pumped Up About The 2017 Mets Also, don’t forget about Zack Wheeler, who is expected to return in 2017 aft ...

Tweets