New York Mets Mets360 2017 projections: Jacob deGrom

Mets 360
Degrom2017

Mets360 2017 projections: Jacob deGrom

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 5m

... It’s still a bit hard to believe what the Mets have with Jacob deGrom. No one considers his 2016 as especially great, yet t ...

Tweets