Former Met Anthony Young Has Inoperable Brain Tumor

by: John Jackson Mets Merized Online 2h

... uary 30, 2017 • According to  NorthJersey.com columnist Bob Klapisch, former Mets pitcher Anthony Young, 51, has a brain tumor which cannot be operated on. Ri ...

