New York Mets Noah Syndergaard will start for the Mets on Ope...

Amazin' Avenue
612910290.0

Noah Syndergaard will start for the Mets on Opening Day

by: Steve Schreiber SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

... Baseball. After dazzling against Madison Bumgarner through 7 innings in the Mets’ final game of 2016, it looks like the Mets ace will get the opportunity to ...

Tweets