New York Mets Klapisch: Why Lucas Duda remains a mystery to Mets

North Jersey
636214056392951702-lucas-duda

Klapisch: Why Lucas Duda remains a mystery to Mets

by: Columnist, @BobKlap North Jersey 2h

... e World Series, allowing the Royals’ Eric Hosmer to score the tying run. The Mets went on to lose the game and the Series. But after a disappointing, injury-p ...

Tweets