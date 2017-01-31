New York Mets Terry Collins did or will name Syndergaard Mets...

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2016-06-22-at-5.41.17-pm

Terry Collins did or will name Syndergaard Mets Opening Day Starter depending on which blog you read

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

... then do some more original reporting like the gang at Amazing Apple Insider Mets Blog Report, but right now I have to type in MATT HARVEY. And good morning! ...

Tweets