New York Mets $12,000 a year: A minor leaguer takes his fight...

For The Win
Img_75381

$12,000 a year: A minor leaguer takes his fight for fair pay public

by: Ted Berg USA Today: For The Win 46m

... ,000 bonus, Johnson will not know until the end of spring training where the Mets intend for him to start the 2017 season. The particulars of minor-league lif ...

Tweets