New York Mets The definitive Mets bobblehead list

Amazin' Avenue
144212864.0

The definitive Mets bobblehead list

by: Matt Varvaro SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

... 16 RBIs, 96 runs scored, 20 stolen bases, and 4.7 fWAR as he helped lead the Mets to their first playoff appearance since 2000. 2007: Paul Lo Duca (06/24) and ...

Tweets