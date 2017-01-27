- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Seth Lugo making a pitch for 2017
by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt — North Jersey 28m
... the Conversation To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Mets' Seth Lugo making a pitch for 2017 , Staff Writer, @MattEhalt Published 2:33 ...
Tweets
-
??Silly Spanish textbook, la potencia means Yoenis Cespedes! https://t.co/DpeaAghRJnPlayer
-
Interesting that the white is already listed as Few Left. Really?@uniwatch We saw the unis yesterday, but WBC is using Cookie Cutter uniforms. Its too bad. https://t.co/61OX38pbrLBlogger / Podcaster
-
Gracias!@ynscspds @Mets Espero que the guste, hombre! Can't wait for the season to start! https://t.co/To2RkU9AUUPlayer
-
?Focused ? https://t.co/JIuyNfLQdiPlayer
-
"With Big Dave in attack..."Nuhiu coming on soon. #swfcBlogger / Podcaster
-
Badly need clarity on this. If indeed what's happening, an enormous crisis that should scare the **** out of you re…Does everybody understand how big it is that the U.S. Marshal service has been ordered to ignore judicial orders & answer to the executive?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets