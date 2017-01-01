New York Mets Sergio Romo still on the market, says Mets and ...

Metsblog
Usatsi_9581854_t8s7yjrp_tjz6jbg7

Sergio Romo still on the market, says Mets and Nats have interest

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1h

... rson at Citi Field. Credit: John Munson/The Star-Ledger via US PRESSWIRE The Mets are finally in a strong position after rebuilding the in wake of of injuries ...

Tweets