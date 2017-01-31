- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Link: Recap of The 2017 Queens Baseball Convention
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 38m
... Convention held in Astoria Queens Follow Mets Police on Facebook (and Like/Share please. Thanks!) What we learned from the ...
Tweets
-
Ew.@TedCruz will debate @BernieSanders on Obamacare next Tuesday, @CNN just announced.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
We'll guess the #Mets' phones are staying quietWhen will the phone ring for the remaining free agents … and who will be calling? https://t.co/p1ceBmdNVh https://t.co/cRhLhiyM3YBlogger / Podcaster
-
WHY DO THE PLAYERS HAVE TO BE NEW?@PSLToFlushing THEY HAVENT BROUGHT IN ONE NEW PLAYER! Stop being a shill. They are worse then last year and a below .500 teamMinors
-
good new quaz on @annkillion (i was once a quaz)Really good stuff. Ann is great at her job. https://t.co/o510dSY2ZGBeat Writer / Columnist
-
quite a trio of bdaysHappy Birthday https://t.co/te3MmGVJgsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
winter shockerThe #Indians signed Wily Mo Pena, per @JonHeyman. Here are the details: https://t.co/7E3GrRzSrcBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets