- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Now you can WATCH the State of the Mets Panel (with Rubin, Cerrone, McCarthy, Roberts & Healey)
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
... take it with you on the go, here is the iTunes version. QBC’17: State of the Mets from Media Goon aka Keith Blacknick on Vimeo. Follow Mets Police on Facebook ...
Tweets
-
Idk, pretty tough to stand behind a guy who slugs his wife.@BobKlap @northjersey Donald Fehr and Marvin Miller would have never allowed MLB to get away with the morality police/jury/judge thing. No?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
My experience with MLS streaming is that I get the game closer to real time if I sling rather than use ESPN app@metspolice I guess we our Slingbox will no longer be neededBlogger / Podcaster
-
No not YES, SNY. ;)Blogger / Podcaster
-
No. 1 was learning that MacArthur beat Mepham?This is the second best news I heard all day https://t.co/JBPyZCWzgpBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Whoa coolSNY to deliver live streaming of Mets baseball during 2017 season https://t.co/pNEyJiaUHG https://t.co/Ye7DIftuh6Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Invaluable resource. And where I just computed the worst K rates in team history ...17 years ago today, B-R was launched as the stats section of Big Bad Baseball. Launched separately two months late… https://t.co/rGHBGbjHiuBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets