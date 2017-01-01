New York Mets Jose Reyes embraces challenge of super utility ...

Newsday
Blog-share-nd

Jose Reyes embraces challenge of super utility job | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber  anthony.rieber@newsday.com Newsday 41m

... aseball until May 31 and eventually released by Colorado. He signed with the Mets on June 25 and finished the season as the team’s third baseman in the absenc ...

Tweets