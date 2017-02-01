New York Mets Cleveland Indians Sign Lefty Reliever Boone Logan

Mets Merized
Boone-logan-mlb-toronto-blue-jays-colorado-rockies-e1478850976336

Cleveland Indians Sign Lefty Reliever Boone Logan

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 2h

... is now easily the best lefty reliever left on the free agent market and the Mets may be willing to give him two years according to a recent report. Other lef ...

Tweets