New York Mets Mets spring training close-up: Shortstop

North Jersey
636214719357117242-ax227-4852-9

Mets spring training close-up: Shortstop

by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 1h

... by MLB.com. ESPN’s Keith Law even wrote that Rosario has MVP potential, and Mets general manager Sandy Alderson indicated at the winter meetings that Rosario ...

Tweets