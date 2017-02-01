- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pitcher Notes: Greinke, Darvish, Romo, Blevins
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
... llow lefty reliever Boone Logan. It’s possible the $6MM proposal is from the Mets, who want to re-sign Blevins, 33, but are looking to avoid a multiyear deal. ...
Tweets
-
Nice work by @MattTheJourno.Friday's @Newsday cover: Mangano's tax program has shifted $1.7B from one set of property owners to another… https://t.co/43zkgqlgW8Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Interesting take.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I’m assuming a Pats hater would just stomach the W never to see Brady again …Ultimate Pats fan question: would you choose Pats win SB and Brady retire or lose and Brady keeps playing. If had to choose.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This is a real news story.Beyonce, Tim Tebow or the Norse god Thor for prez? Those were some of Florida's more unusual picks for president https://t.co/0wqc32SQtlBlogger / Podcaster
-
which is also in line with the aav of this year’s lefty specialist sweepstakes winner mike dunn (3/$19m)Lefty Jerry Blevins said to have at least one offer for one year, $6 million -- in line with the Logan deal with CLE.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Last week, Mets were reportedly willing to go 2 years $12m for Blevins, per @NYPost_Mets.Lefty Jerry Blevins said to have at least one offer for one year, $6 million -- in line with the Logan deal with CLE.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets