New York Mets Sergio Romo Choosing Between Dodgers And Myster...

Mets Merized
Usatsi_9575967_154511658_lowres-225x150

Sergio Romo Choosing Between Dodgers And Mystery Team

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 1h

... itter, MLB Network’s Casey Stern said that Sergio Romo told him the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals are “still on the list of teams showing interes ...

Tweets