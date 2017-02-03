New York Mets Kallet: Cespedes Sets Great Example With Early ...

WFAN
Yc

Kallet: Cespedes Sets Great Example With Early Arrival In Florida

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 42m

... ul player on the roster, he’s setting the tone for the entire clubhouse. The Mets need Cespedes not only to hit, which he should have no problem doing, but al ...

Tweets