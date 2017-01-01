- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets sign LH reliever Tom Gorzelanny to a minor-league deal
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 55m
... t the Mets options are as they look to add solid relievers in the bullpen. First off, I ...
Tweets
-
You would have really thought so last night when I was sobbing like a baby at the end of La La Land.@martinonyc you throw around labels so effortlessly, let me try one on you: douchebagBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Holy crap Yo is a MONSTER.Just wrapped up another offseason training with @BarwisMethods !! Thanks for everything, can't wait for spring trai… https://t.co/3LvPMSPpkSMinors
-
Too many left-handed hitting outfielders for that.@themainemets @PSLToFlushing I don't understand they they don't sign Babe Ruth. Takes cover of lefty pen issue and high OPS outfielder.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Gorzelanny's contract details:Gorzelanny gets $1M in majors, plus $1.8M incentives. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Absolutely no reason why it should but yelling is fun.I assume #MetsTwitter believes signing Gorzelanny ends their pursuit of Blevins, right ?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Has held lefties to .229/.302/.356 slash line in career. Only 3 ML innings last year with 21.00 ERA.Mets sign Tom Gorzelanny to minors dealBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets