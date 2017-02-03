New York Mets New York Mets add a lefty to the bullpen mix (R...

Elite Sports NY
Usatsi_9365226

New York Mets add a lefty to the bullpen mix (Report)

by: Chris Thompson Elite Sports NY 4m

... ctable 3.64 ERA and 204 strikeouts over 217.2 innings of work. Currently the Mets only have three lefties pushing for bullpen roles on the 40 man roster – , a ...

Tweets