New York Mets Report: Mets agree to 1-year deal with Fernando...

The Score
Cropped_gettyimages-613159074

Report: Mets agree to 1-year deal with Fernando Salas

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 35m

... ando Salas by 18m ago Rich Schultz / Getty Images Sport / Getty The New York Mets addressed a bullpen need on Friday by agreeing to bring back right-hander Fe ...

Tweets