New York Mets Perspective Says Signing Tom Gorzelanny Is Monu...

Metstradamus
490574016-e1486147961193

Perspective Says Signing Tom Gorzelanny Is Monumental

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 21m

... good amount of them because Terry Collins just learned the term “YOLO”. The Mets had to get him cheaper than Blevins because nobody wants to give up two legi ...

Tweets