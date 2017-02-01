- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets: Slow Going in MLB's Jeurys Familia Investigation
by: Tim Haberin/FanSided via Call to the Pen — Fox Sports 4m
... Manfred will likely want to maintain that precedent, and justifiably so. The Mets are eager to find out just how long they will be without their closer, as it ...
Tweets
-
New details on Fernando Salas contract with #Mets. Full post on his signing: https://t.co/XlgKn2qbX6Fernando Salas will earn $3MM on his one-year deal with #Mets, I'm told.. Can make up to $350K worth of incentives as well.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Re RH pen options. I could see Lugo up and Goeddel down. But I see Gsellman really as a starter.@michaelgbaron no Gsellman or Lugo?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Hopefully. I don't see any downside to bringing back a guy they know can succeed in New York.@michaelgbaron are the @Mets going to resign Blevins soon? What the downside anyway?Blogger / Podcaster
-
That is one description of what happened30: Sasso and Wallace combine superbly on the edge of the box but Burn defends well to clear #swfcLIVEBlogger / Podcaster
-
But don't forget .. it's a crap off season because they had these players last year.Gimme Blevins to go with the Salas "addition" please. Thanks #MetsMinors
-
Don't forget the or <righty> part of that.@michaelgbaron goeddel? Did we forget that he couldn't find a fast ball or the strike zone in like his last month of the season?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets