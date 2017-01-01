New York Mets Mets sign Fernando Salas to one-year deal

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_9539521.0

Mets sign Fernando Salas to one-year deal

by: Kevin Palermo SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

... career in the major leagues. He will turn 31 in 2017. With this signing, the Mets address some of the concerns regarding middle relief. The likes of Hansel Ro ...

Tweets