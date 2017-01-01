New York Mets Mets still in on Jerry Blevins

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_9565142.0

Mets still in on Jerry Blevins

by: Kevin Palermo SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 35m

... —Josh Edgin, Josh Smoker, and Sean Gilmartin— are unknown quantities. If the Mets can get a deal done, their bullpen will be in decent shape even if Jeurys Fa ...

Tweets