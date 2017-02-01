New York Mets Mets To Re-Sign Jerry Blevins

MLB Trade Rumors
Usatsi_9324796-1024x735

Mets To Re-Sign Jerry Blevins

by: Jeff Todd MLB Trade Rumors 1h

... southpaw Tom Gorzelanny on a minor-league pact for depth. [RELATED: Updated Mets Depth Chart] Blevins, though, was arguably a particular priority for New Yor ...

Tweets