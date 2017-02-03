New York Mets Blevins reportedly returning as Mets stockpile ...

MLB: Mets.com
Jerry_blevins_qub198eb_u7i57gix

Blevins reportedly returning as Mets stockpile 'pen

by: Matt Kelly MLB: Mets 36m

... nging to end the game after escaping an earlier jam in the 8th to secure the Mets' 3-2 win By Matt Kelly / MLB.com | + 0 COMMENTS Left-hander will return to Q ...

Tweets