New York Mets Reports: Mets to re-sign Jerry Blevins, Fernand...

ESPN NY Mets Blog

Reports: Mets to re-sign Jerry Blevins, Fernando Salas

by: ESPN.com ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1h

... egan last season with the Los Angeles Angels before a midseason trade to the Mets. While in New York, he allowed just four runs in 17 1/3 innings (2.08 ERA), ...

Tweets