- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
AP source: Mets agree to re-sign Blevins, Salas in bullpen
by: foxsports — Fox Sports 1h
... vers Jerry Blevins and Fernando Salas have agreed to contract terms with the Mets. The person spoke Friday night on condition of anonymity because the agreeme ...
Tweets
-
Maybe avoid is the wrong word. Not prioritize fits better.@mcuddy23 I'm not sure there are many sources aside from you that I would believe on this.Player
-
Bringing back Walker, Cespedes and Blevins is a helluva lot better than the Ovaltine bit. #Mets@richmacleod More like a Kenny Banya offseason. No new additions.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Unfortunately yes.@mcuddy23 you're saying some players avoid doing that so they don't hurt their stats?Player
-
CHEAP ...... right?About $156M right now. https://t.co/cHt1hz1U3xMinors
-
I think they're as good as one another. Ill take the guy who knows the team already though.@michaelgbaron so did @Mets do better by getting Blevins instead of Logan!Blogger / Podcaster
-
About $156M right now.@AdamRubinESPN so where we at with the #Mets payroll now? What number are we up to?Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets