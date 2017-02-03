New York Mets Report: Dodgers likely to sign Sergio Romo

Hardball Talk
622122440-e1486173040845

Report: Dodgers likely to sign Sergio Romo

by: Ashley Varela NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 1h

... Free agent left-handed reliever Jerry Blevins picked up a contract with the Mets on Friday night, per FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman and the New York Post’s Ken D ...

Tweets