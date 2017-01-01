New York Mets AP source: Mets agree to re-sign Blevins, Salas...

Fox Sports
Default_image.vresize.1200.630.high.0

AP source: Mets agree to re-sign Blevins, Salas in bullpen

by: foxsports Fox Sports 22m

... ls earlier Friday. Blevins and Salas both pitched in prominent roles for the Mets last year and helped them reach the National League wild-card game, which th ...

Tweets