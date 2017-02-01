- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Wilmer Flores Wins Arbitration Hearing Against Mets
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
... le for the first time this winter, will earn $2.2MM for the 2017 season; the Mets had countered with a $1.8MM figure. Flores is represented by the McNamara B ...
Tweets
-
Did he cry?Minors
-
Mets payroll growing by the day!Blogger / Podcaster
-
This is great. I hope there are more of these..@BLFishing spoke with Howie Rose about being traded to the #Mets and his experience at #FantasyCamp. https://t.co/IwoE1yGf5HTV / Radio Personality
-
Oh Baby. Good for him. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
It's settled. Flores gets $2.2 million from #Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
-
No crying for Wilmer today!Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets