New York Mets Flores wins arbitration case, will get paid $2....

Metsblog
Usatsi_9504793_0kvv0el0_ilw3x2xa

Flores wins arbitration case, will get paid $2.2 million

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1h

... llins, he will make a more official announcement during Spring Training. The Mets begin their 2017 season on April 3 at Citi Field against the Braves. "He is ...

Tweets