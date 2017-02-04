- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Wilmer Flores wins arbitration case against Mets
by: Ashley Varela — NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 36m
... .267/.319/.469 with 16 home runs through 335 PA in 2016. Flores is the first Mets player to go to an arbitration hearing since 2008, when the team lost an arb ...
Tweets
-
Did he cry?Minors
-
Mets payroll growing by the day!Blogger / Podcaster
-
This is great. I hope there are more of these..@BLFishing spoke with Howie Rose about being traded to the #Mets and his experience at #FantasyCamp. https://t.co/IwoE1yGf5HTV / Radio Personality
-
Oh Baby. Good for him. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
It's settled. Flores gets $2.2 million from #Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
-
No crying for Wilmer today!Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets