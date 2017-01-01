New York Mets Wilmer Flores wins arbitration case vs. Mets, w...

Daily News
Flores5s-1-web

Wilmer Flores wins arbitration case vs. Mets, will make $2.2M

by: N/A NY Daily News 33m

... as the lone player the Mets could not reach a settlement with this offseason. He was the first Mets' pla ...

Tweets