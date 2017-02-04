New York Mets Wilmer Flores cashes in and beats Mets in arbit...

New York Post
Wf

Wilmer Flores cashes in and beats Mets in arbitration

by: Associated Press New York Post 1h

... ngs, Sylvia Skratek and Robert Herzog, who heard the case a day earlier. The Mets contended he should be paid $1.8 million. Flores made more than $526,000 las ...

Tweets