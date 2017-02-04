- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Chris Owings could see time in the outfield corners this spring
by: Ashley Varela — NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 1h
... llion, which was unsuccessfully countered with a $1.8 million offer from the Mets. The 24-year-old is entering his fifth year with the Mets in 2017. Despite m ...
Tweets
-
Yeah, this is among the most ridiculous "trend stories" I've seen in a while.@martinonyc u could go back to Ed Sullivan or Shirley Povich they never shied away from politics while writingBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Um, Robert Lipsyte says hello from 1964.It’s no longer a surprise when you know a sportswriter’s politics. It’s a surprise when you don’t https://t.co/zcwVU4agetBeat Writer / Columnist
-
"Martin Maldonado?" "No, but close." "Ohhhhhhh, Jet Bandy."Hanging out with half a dozen @baseballpro writers playing the BP Annual/comment gameBlogger / Podcaster
-
What?@PSLToFlushing I highly doubt Walker plays over Reyes. Unless they're looking to buil his value and trade him, then it doesn't make senseMinors
-
I find this hard to believe.I liked a @YouTube video https://t.co/5UednRAMEr Wigan Athletic 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1 | Extended highlights | 2016/17Blogger / Podcaster
-
He goin to SizzlaWilmer Flores wins his arb case vs the mets, gets $2.2M, not $1.8MBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets