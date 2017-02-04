New York Mets Who’s the Mets’ No. 2 on offense?

Fanrag Sports
Ap_364902749822

Who’s the Mets’ No. 2 on offense?

by: Paul Lebowitz Fanrag Sports 1h

... as in 2012 and 2013 with the Reds? Unlikely. Is he as bad as he was with the Mets in those 50 games with a .685 OPS and looking so lost that the fans seemed t ...

Tweets