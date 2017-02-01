New York Mets Mets fans, what would your walk-up song be? Her...

Fox Sports
9236942-mlb-philadelphia-phillies-new-york-mets.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Mets fans, what would your walk-up song be? Here are ours

by: Michelle Ioannou/FanSided via Rising Apple Fox Sports 2h

... gs in my life you don’t mess with: my family, my culture, and my love of the Mets. Well, my walk-up song would convey all of this…by showing off my culture (a ...

Tweets