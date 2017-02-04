New York Mets Mets Infielder Wilmer Flores Wins His Arbitrati...

The New York Times
05mets-web-facebookjumbo

Mets Infielder Wilmer Flores Wins His Arbitration Case

by: JAMES WAGNER NY Times 53m

... ches forgot to insert a pinch-runner for Flores, who is one of the Mets’ slowest runners. Sure enough, Flores was easily thrown out at home plate af ...

Tweets