- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
UPDATE - IF - Wilmer Flores
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
... er and fan favorite, Wilmer Flores, has won his arbitration case against the Mets and will receive a 2017 salary of $2.2mil, instead of the $1.8mil offered. ...
Tweets
-
I could watch this all night ...Hey maybe another #SCtop10 #SCTopTen play for Antwoine Anderson. https://t.co/PFZc1dM78rBeat Writer / Columnist
-
IF this is true, clean out the room.If what i'm hearing is true - and TO didn't make the final 10 - then it's a pox on all of those involved in the process. Watch the gamesTV / Radio Personality
-
Jonah gonna be doing push ups in his driveway until T.O. gets in.Terrell Owens' omission from the Football Hall of Fame is even dumber than Tim Raines' omission from the Baseball Hall of Fame.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Fred is the best follow on Twitter.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
And Jason Taylor.@PeterBotte Tomlinson as a jet?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
What a column. This is why @BillPlaschke is one of the very best.For every Super Bowl hero, there is a buddy who didn't make it https://t.co/LTwsOYmMyoBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets