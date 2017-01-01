- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
DeGrom looking forward to being part of a fearsome fivesome
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 16m
... rive in to camp next month... Tags: Read More Share: FanGraphs projects 2017 Mets to miss playoffs, win just 83 games By | Jan 31 | 9:55AM Share: Hot Stove on ...
Tweets
-
I think we need to see how he does in camp holding runners on, as well as what Travis' deal is with throwing.@michaelgbaron Do you expect Rene Rivera to be in opening day lineup for Noah?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Yikes ...I'm pretty sure this 2017 Topps card is a picture of Eric Campbell not Lucas Duda... @toppscards @Mets… https://t.co/Fk9IQlwYS2Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The extra year hurts more Mets than it helps. Plus Colon is gone.@brianpmangan same team??? Full year of Reyes, Bruce, & Salas. Plus a year older is positive for some, like Hansel, MC, Tda, Lugo, GsellmanBlogger / Podcaster
-
Get out of here, @BeltransMole23Blogger / Podcaster
-
As has been said .. he is not a center fielder anymore.Andrew McCutchen to right field in 2017, Pirates say.Minors
-
That's a good question. If Duda gets hurt, watch for Dom Smith. If Asdrubal or Walker get hurt, hello Rosario.@michaelgbaron if u had 2 pick 1 player who may b off radar a bit that u think could make a nice impact with Mets this year, who would it bBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets