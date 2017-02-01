- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets spring training close-up: Center field
by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt — North Jersey 2h
... the Conversation To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Mets spring training close-up: Center field , Staff Writer, @MattEhalt Published ...
Tweets
-
I personally hope to be wrong, but I personally imagine DW will stay behind for extended spring and jose opens seas…@metspolice I take no pleasure in such a prediction but I still can't escape the thought that Jose will be the starting 3rd baseman by May.Blogger / Podcaster
-
I would expect they will work to make every improvement possible.@michaelgbaron do you think Noah and matz make progress this year and don't get run on at will or will it be last year all over again ?Blogger / Podcaster
-
I think we need to see how he does in camp holding runners on, as well as what Travis' deal is with throwing.@michaelgbaron Do you expect Rene Rivera to be in opening day lineup for Noah?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Yikes ...I'm pretty sure this 2017 Topps card is a picture of Eric Campbell not Lucas Duda... @toppscards @Mets… https://t.co/Fk9IQlwYS2Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The extra year hurts more Mets than it helps. Plus Colon is gone.@brianpmangan same team??? Full year of Reyes, Bruce, & Salas. Plus a year older is positive for some, like Hansel, MC, Tda, Lugo, GsellmanBlogger / Podcaster
-
Get out of here, @BeltransMole23Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets