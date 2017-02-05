New York Mets For All You Kids Out There, Episode 40: “Step r...

BP Mets
Usatsi_9565142_168381790_lowres

For All You Kids Out There, Episode 40: “Step right up and greet the exact same Mets”

by: Jeffrey Paternostro Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 1h

... eball Prospectus to see what the supercomputers are spitting out on the 2017 Mets. And in the third half of the show we answer your e-mails, including our all ...

Tweets