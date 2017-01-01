New York Mets DeGrom Feels Great, Believes Mets Rotation Coul...

Mets Merized
Jacob-degrom1

DeGrom Feels Great, Believes Mets Rotation Could Be Very Special

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 3h

... be, and I think everybody else on the staff is, too.’’ The potential of this Mets staff blows Generation K out of the water. Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey, St ...

Tweets