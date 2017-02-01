New York Mets Mets' Noah Syndergaard has us wishing for Openi...

Fox Sports
9515002-noah-syndergaard-mlb-washington-nationals-new-york-mets.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Mets' Noah Syndergaard has us wishing for Opening Day in new MLB commercial

by: Vincent Perricone/FanSided via Rising Apple Fox Sports 45m

... all was attempting to do. On the biggest advertising night in the world, the Mets’ Noah Syndergaard took center stage. For a pitcher who has been dominant sin ...

Tweets